Your work questions answered: I find the office distracting, with colleagues that chew and slurp. Should I tell them I have ADHD?

I have ADHD and I really struggle with distractions in my work environment which has become extremely difficult to manage.

General distractions and some colleagues who chew and slurp loudly eventually led to an arrangement in which I spend less time than others in the office.

But because of this, I think some seemed to be under the impression that I was getting special treatment and I feel their interactions with me have become cold.

Primarily working from home has been great for me, but when I do get into the office, the atmosphere is awful and nobody speaks to me. Because I have headphones on all day, I don’t get an opportunity to join in in any spontaneous chats.

They seemed to have built up this idea of me not wanting to engage, but it’s a lot more complicated.

I’m thinking about explaining to my colleagues that I have ADHD, and that the reason I’m at home most of the time is because I have trouble concentrating in the office. Should I try to dispel their assumptions, or will I just make things worse? I dread going to work.

To answer this query, we spoke to experts in human resources and ADHD to gain insight into managing the situation posed.

Although unfortunate that the reader “dreads” going to work, they have shown courage in disclosing their condition, says Damien McCarthy, founder and chief executive of consultancy firm, HR Buddy.

“Unfortunately, too many still keep this a secret, in fear of having their career impacted negatively,” he says which is alongside a general misunderstanding of neurodivergence within the workplace. “I would always encourage open and honest communication in any workplace as having ADHD would ideally not be taboo or hidden,” he said.

However, how positive the reaction is will depend on how well-informed work colleagues are. “I think they should consider this before making their final decision,” he says.

For their colleagues to be well-informed, the reader could consult their manager or employer and seek help and support before informing colleagues.

Any workplace with sound dignity and respect policies which are inclusive would ideally allow for openness, understanding and compassion among colleagues within the workplace, he says.

“I would advise them to continue to liaise with their employer and have a plan in place that will provide them with the best chance going forward.

“The key to repairing their work relationships most likely lies with making their colleagues aware of the condition but also ensuring that they are educated with regards to it,” he says.

The reader’s query is a good example of issues regularly posed to ADHD Ireland, according to its chief executive Ken Kilbride. Those living with ADHD and indeed their employers are contacting the NGO in droves, seeking information on managing the condition in the workplace.

“There is that little bit of a chicken and an egg scenario there at the moment,” says Kilbride, who adds that, as it is a “reasonably new phenomenon,” employers, nor indeed employees often know what type of support they require.

Although no one size fits all, the accommodations and support provided to the reader represent good practice and understanding on the manager’s part, he says.

Kilbride says awareness training for neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD should be company-wide. This would avoid situations whereby colleagues feel as though employees are receiving “special treatment”, such as in the reader’s case.

However, employees often do not disclose their ADHD to employers or their colleagues for fear of missing out on career progression or being discriminated against.

Kilbride says without doing so, employers and colleagues remain unaware of the struggles experienced by the employee. “Explaining it to people is probably the better route to go in the long run,” he says.

ADHD Ireland runs support groups both online and in person in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Ennis, Co Clare where similar experiences pop up regularly, he says.

