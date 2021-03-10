Well-connected Dublin 4 office block guiding at €3.4m

Companies looking past the pandemic for the combination of a distinctive office premises and an attractive location within close proximity to Dublin’s central business district will be interested in a property that has come to the market in Sandymount. Located on Gilford Road, the Tram Shed is being offered for sale by agent Harvey at a guide price of €3.4 million, or to let on a medium- to long-term lease at an annual rent of €250,000.

Dating from 1901, the former tram depot building has been extensively restored and converted for office use. In terms of its exterior, the Tram Shed is a distinctive building with a cut-stone facade and exposed original roof trusses on the inside. The office accommodation extends to 8,434sq ft and is arranged over two floors comprising a mix of open-plan and glazed cellular offices together with other ancillary accommodation. The property benefits from on-site car parking as well as on-street parking on Gilford Road.

In terms of its location, Sandymount village is only an eight-minute walk while Sandymount strand is situated within even-closer proximity.

Sandymount Dart station is an 11-minute walk from the Tram Shed, while the location is well-served by Dublin Bus, with stops for routes 1 and 47 just around the corner from the property.

Siobhán Convery of selling agent Harvey, says: “This is a very special type of office building with its quirky aesthetics and proximity to a great variety of amenities. Sandymount strand is right on its doorstep while Sandymount village is very close by, making the Tram Shed an excellent choice for the discerning office occupier.”