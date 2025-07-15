Shortlists for annual Business to Arts Awards announced

Louise O'Reilly, chief executive, Business to Arts; Ronan Healy, founder, Catapult; and craftsman Noel Donnellan with this year's commissioned Business to Arts awards sculpture.

Shortlists for the annual Business to Arts Awards, which take place at the National Concert Hall September, have been announced.

The awards, which recognise businesses that have partnerships with artists and arts organisations, will be judged by representatives from CBRE, ESB, Community Foundation Ireland, Irish Life, The Irish Times, and TileStyle.

Louise O’Reilly, chief executive of Business to Arts, said this year’s shortlists “attest to businesses engaging at a deep and considered level, ensuring there is a positive impact on both partners and wider society”.

The ESB is supporting a new category in the awards this year. Its creative sustainability award recognises partnerships that address issues around the environment, climate crisis, and the circular economy.

ESB corporate reputation manager Sarah Sharkey said the group “recognises the important role that artists play not only in recording and interpreting social and economic developments, but also in engaging communities by fostering creativity and innovation”.

Denise Charlton, chief executive of Community Foundation Ireland, said access to the arts is “an equality issue”.

“Our partnership with Business to Arts is to recognise and grow awareness around this important contribution by Irish philanthropy and its ability to deliver projects and work which elevate voices. Everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves through the arts,” she said.

The awards have 10 categories and three bursaries, celebrating arts sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy, staff engagement programmes, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, access programmes, and creative community initiatives.

The companies shortlisted range from small-scale initiatives to large-scale and long-term engagements with national reach.

The event will take place on September 8th. A total of €25,000 will be presented to successful artists and arts organisations through bursaries and awards on the night.