Wow Air to offer Dublin to Vancouver flights from €130

Low cost airline Wow air has announced it will begin operating flights from Dublin to Vancouver, via Reykjavik, from next summer.

The airline will offer fares from €129.99 one way from Dublin to Vancouver via Reykjavik. The inaugural flight will take place on June 6th. Currently Air Canada, British Airways and Lufthansa offer flights from Dublin to Vancouver.

The new route will operate six times weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and will be serviced by an A321neo.

Departing Dublin at 11.45am, Irish passengers can connect to Vancouver after a four hour layover in Reykjavik.

The new route will depart Reykjavik at 5.20pm and arrive in Vancouver at 6.15pm after a flight time of seven hours and 55 minutes.

Wow air director of communications Svanhvít Fridriksdóttir said Vancouver was “hugely popular” among Irish travellers.

“The addition of Vancouver to our route network reflects our commitment to continually improve our offering for our Irish passengers,” she said. “We know Canada, and in particular Vancouver, is hugely popular among Irish emigrants.”

Vancouver is the third Canadian city to be connected to Dublin by Wow Air via Reykjavik. The airline currently offers Irish passengers low-cost fares to Toronto and Montreal.

Earlier this year Wow Air also announced it would be operating flights from Dublin to Orlando, Florida via Reykjavik from December 18th.