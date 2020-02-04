Ryanair passenger traffic rises in January

Passenger traffic at Ryanair rose 3 per cent in January, with the main airline carrying 10.3 million people during the month.

The group said overall passenger numbers including its Lauda subsidiary were 5 per cent higher during January 20120 , at 10.8 million.

Load factor – a measure of how full the flights are – was 92 per cent for the month. Ryanair operated 62,000 scheduled flights during the month.

On a rolling annual basis, Ryanair said it had carried 8 per cent more passengers on its flights, reaching 152.9 million in January.