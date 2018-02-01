Passenger traffic up 5% at Cork Airport last month

Cork Airport recorded a 5 per cent increase in passenger numbers last month compared to the same period in 2017.

Traffic rose across all the geographical markets served by the airport, which is the State’s second busiest and best connected international airport after Dublin.

Passenger volumes to and from eastern Europe had the biggest increase, up 13.4 per cent year-on-year, while southern Europe was up 12.5 per cent and London increased by 1 per cent.

“This is our third consecutive year of passenger growth during the month of January, and is a great start to the year at Cork Airport,” said managing director Niall MacCarthy.

“Last year, Cork Airport served 2.3 million passengers, compared to 2.2 million in 2016, highlighting our ongoing commitment to increasing routes and connectivity.

“One of our biggest route additions in 2017 was Cork’s first year-round direct transatlantic service with Norwegian to Boston Providence.

“It is proving a popular route, with TF Green Airport just an hour from Boston, less than two hours from the famed Cape Cod, along with easy access to the nearby islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”

Last month, Cork Airport revealed the addition of Air France, which is to begin services out of Cork to Paris-Charles de Gaulle from May 26th until October 27th.

This route will not only link Cork to France, but also connect passengers from the south of Ireland to Air France’s extensive network of over 180 destinations worldwide via the international hub of Paris-Charles de Gaulle.