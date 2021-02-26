Norwegian losses topped €2bn in 2020 due to pandemic

Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS) losses topped €2 billion last year, according to results published on Friday.

The Scandinavian airline is under Irish High Court protection from its creditors while Kieran Wallace of accountants KPMG works on a rescue plan for the business.

On Friday NAS said that losses surged 1,300 per cent to 23 billion Norwegian krone (€2.21 billion) last year from 1.6 billion krone in 2019.

Revenues tumbled 79 per centin 2020 to 9 billion krone from 43.5 billion krone the previous year.

The airline flew 574,000 passengers, mainly in Norway during the final three months of last year, 92 per cent less than during the same period in 2019.

NAS plans to raise up to €490 million as part of a restructuring that will see it axe long-haul flying to focus on Nordic countries and the rest of Europe.

Jacob Schram, NAS chief executive, said: “2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for the aviation industry and for Norwegian”.

The airline chose to go through examinership in the Irish courts as subsidiaries based in the Republic hold its aircraft.