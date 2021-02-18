DAA seeks contractors for expansion of Dublin airport worth up to €50m

Dublin airport owner DAA is seeking contractors for building work worth a possible €30 million to €50 million that will lay the foundation for a planned expansion.

DAA, the State company responsible for Cork and Dublin airports, plans to expand facilities at the capital’s gateway over the next decade.

The company has begun seeking contractors for enabling work that will lay the foundation for the planned development of Dublin airport.

The five-year enabling work programme has a potential indicative value of between €30 million and €50 million.

DAA wants to demolish some existing airside structures and build several new facilities, including a new airside management unit, a new base for snow operations and an animal welfare centre with stables.

It also intends refurbishing some landside offices, building a new electricity station and gas compound, and completing all necessary surveys and services diversions.

The company has begun tendering for this work in the first of what will be several such processes that it will undertake over coming months.

‘Twin-track’

A DAA spokesman explained that the company was taking a “twin-track” approach to Dublin airport’s capital programme.

He said that this would involve procurement and planning as these did not need significant investment at this point.

“This approach takes account of current market conditions and will position Dublin Airport for when the upturn is in full swing and we need to progress future developments in order to meet the requirements of the Irish economy.

“It is a prudent approach to safeguard the long-term requirements of the airport.”

Covid-19 travel restrictions have sent the airport’s passenger numbers falling sharply, but DAA maintains that Dublin will play a key role in aiding the economy to recover after the pandemic.

In 2019 the airport handled 32.9 million passengers and had flights to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries, operated by almost 50 airlines.