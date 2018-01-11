Italian unions call strikes over Ryanair negotiating position

Three Italian unions representing cabin crews, pilots and ground crews plan a full-day strike on February 10th to protest against Ryanair’s plans to negotiate labour issues exclusively with the country’s main pilots’ union, Anpac.

“There must be an immediate discussion about salaries and safeguards for all of the workers, and not just a portion of them,” the unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti put in a statement .

“It is unacceptable that the company is choosing which unions it speaks with, in total disregard of the most elementary principle that is part of our legal system that says workers can choose freely who they want to represent them,” the statement said.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said in response: “We have already met with the Italian unions in Rome on Tuesday, January 9th, and these discussions will continue. We will not comment further on these discussions.”

The airline in December said it would recognise pilot unions for the first time in its 32-year history.

Ryanair said it would speak to Anpac, but not others who represent a smaller number of pilots, as well as cabin and ground crews.

– Reuters