Flagging O’Brien’s new €70m corporate jet

Plane’s livery has an Irish Tricolour on its tail above the letters of its Manx registration
Denis O’Brien’s G650 Gulfstream registered M-YGIG

Denis O’Brien’s G650 Gulfstream registered M-YGIG

 

The news this week that businessman Denis O’Brien has taken delivery of a new $70 million corporate jet has sparked much interest from readers. It is the businessman’s seventh Gulfstream jet, and comes just 2½ years after he last purchased an identical G650.

This newspaper revealed on Tuesday that the new G650 jet, which can accommodate up to 16 passengers and flies at up to 600mph, was registered in the Isle of Man last weekend, before flying to Dublin ahead of a trip to Luton.

There was particular interest in the plane’s livery, which includes an Irish Tricolour on its tail above the lettering of its Manx registration. How, one reader wondered, can a plane that is registered in the Isle of Man and owned by a company on the British-controlled island bear an Irish flag?

According to an informed industry source, the only requirement under aviation law is that the plane bears its registration lettering, which intrinsically includes a reference to where it is registered.

Irish registered planes, for example, bear lettering beginning “EI”. The lettering on Mr O’Brien’s new Manx-registered plane is M-YGIG.

The source says that there is no legal requirement whatsoever to have any national flag painted onto the plane. The convention within the aviation industry, however, is often to include the national flag of the plane’s operator.

Mr O’Brien, as an Irishman, has obviously chosen to apply an Irish Tricolour. But its inclusion is just an optional part of the plane’s livery, and is not part of its formal registration procedure.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.