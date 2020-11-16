Covid test centres to open at Dublin Airport on Thursday

Two Covid screening centres offering tests priced between €99 and €159 each will open in Dublin Airport on Thursday.

Diagnostics group Randox will operate a walk-in centre close to the Terminal Two car park, charging €99 for tests that will deliver results in 24 to 48 hours.

A private healthcare company, Rocdoc, will operate drive-through centres, with prices ranging from €129 to €159. Its prices depend on the speed at which customers want results. The most expensive test offers results in five hours.

Both centres will be open to the public at large as well as those needing tests to travel. Customers will need to book online through the individual companies’ websites.

Airports in the Republic are opening test centres as the State adopts a version of the EU’s traffic light system for safe travel. Under this EU countries require travellers to show they have tested negative for Covid-19 to avoid restrictions and quarantines.

Sophie Boyd, project manager for Randox’s testing service at Dublin Airport, said the company had “significant” capacity for PCR tests, the only system now approved by the Government.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said the airport had been keen to provide testing for some time. “The Government’s recent decision to grant planning exemption, which we strongly welcome, will enable two testing facilities to open this Thursday.”