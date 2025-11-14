Have your say: How much are you paying in tolls on your commute?

How much do you pay in tolls?

How much are you paying on road tolls in Ireland?

The cost of using Irish roads has been rising incrementally, and tolls are now set to increase from January 1st, 2026.

Southbound rush-hour traffic using the Dublin Port Tunnel will see an increase of €1 to €14; tagged vehicles on the M50 will see a 10 cent rise, and charges will also rise on the State’s other tolls roads.

Toll roads in the Republic generate considerable revenue. Operators saw their revenues rise to more than €476 million last year. The figure, nearly a quarter higher than pre-Covid toll revenues in 2019, amounts to €1.3 million every day.

Commuters traverse Ireland’s tolled roads in huge numbers every day – and we would like to hear from them.

Do you encounter tolls on your daily commute? How much are you paying each day? Do the tolls affect the routes you choose to take, and how will you be impacted by the rising costs?

You can let us know what you think using the form below.

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.