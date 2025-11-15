Jarrod Evans rescues Wales as last-gasp penalty secures win over Japan

Jarrod Evans celebrates after kicking a last-minute penalty for Wales to secure a one-point victory over Japan in Cardiff. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Autumn Nations Series: Wales 24 Japan 23

Replacement outhalf Jarrod Evans kicked a penalty after the hooter as Wales claimed a priceless 24-23 victory over Japan on Saturday, providing relief for new coach Steve Tandy.

Wales had been on the brink of a 20th defeat in their last 21 Tests, but ill-discipline from Japan allowed them to enter their opponents 22 and win a penalty, which was converted by Evans.

Outhalf Dan Edwards, winger Louis Rees-Zammit and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries for the home side in a seesaw contest, but a 20-minute red card for winger Josh Adams on the stroke of half-time did not help their cause.

Japan had been well beaten by South Africa and Ireland in their previous two Tests, but looked on course to win in Cardiff after tries by winger Kippei Ishida and number eight Faulua Makisi, but they could not hold on