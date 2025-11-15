AIL round-up: Terenure pip St Mary’s in derby clash as Clontarf win away against Cork Con

Fionn Gilbert scored two tries in Clontarf's 17-3 win away to Cork Con. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

There was drama in the top of the table clash in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League as Terenure College won the D6W derby against St Mary’s College 14-12 in a tense, tactical affair at Lakelands.

Tries from John McKee and Oisín McCormack, both converted by Chris Cosgrave, gave Nure just enough breathing room to survive four Mick O’Gara penalties.

Defending champions Clontarf picked up a 17-3 win away to Cork Constitution at Temple Hill in a repeat of last season’s decider. Fionn Gilbert’s brace, one in each half, proved the catalyst, Conor Kelly added two conversions and a penalty. Con’s sole reply came from an Aidan Moynihan penalty deep in the first half.

UCD climbed out of the drop zone with a 34-12 bonus-point win over Young Munster in Belfield. A quickfire Evan Moynihan double before half-time set the tone, and second-half tries from Michael O’Reilly, Dan Barron, and Daniel Hurley pushed the Students comfortably clear.

Lansdowne surged to a 36-11 victory at Old Belvedere. Andy Marks and Bobby Sheehan both crossed twice, with George Morris adding a fifth try deep into stoppage time. Charlie Tector contributed five conversions and a penalty from the tee. Belvo stayed in sight during the first half through Daragh O’Dwyer’s penalties and an Andre Ryan try, but couldn’t contain Lansdowne in the second half.

Ballynahinch impressed again in a 24-3 win away to Nenagh Ormond, scoring twice in each half with Tom McAllister, Aaron Sexton, Bradley Luney and Sam Warwick all crossing for tries

In Division 1B, Garryowen produced a strong second-half push to win 29-15 away to City of Armagh, with Fionn Rowsome grabbing a clinical hat-trick. Instonians turned things around late on to defeat Highfield 17-15, while Naas overturned a half-time deficit to beat Blackrock College 32-20. Leaders Old Wesley overcame rivals Trinity 30-16, while UCC got their first win of the season, defeating Queen’s 27-12.

There were narrow wins for Banbridge, MU Barnhall, and Corinthians in Division 2A, Ballymena staged a remarkable comeback from 17-0 down at the half to beat Cashel 29–23, while Shannon ground out a valuable 10–7 victory at Greystones.

In 2B, Galwegians delivered an empathetic 43-21 win against UL Bohemian in their top of the table clash, Clogher Valley struck twice late on to beat Enniscorthy, while Skerries also struck late against Buccaneers to win 25-23. Malone claimed a strong 35-19 win at Sligo, while Rainey picked up a valuable 19-10 away win against Navan

In 2C, Monkstown once again came out on top against Ballyclare, winning 43-34 in a high-scoring affair, Belfast Harlequins held off Midleton, Clonmel ended Thomond’s unbeaten start, Malahide recorded their first win of the season, while Bective Rangers picked up a win away to Dolphin, 20 years after their last meeting ended in defeat.

In the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup quarter-finals, Athy, Creggs and Dromore all booked their place in the semi-final, while Seapoint and Wicklow will meet in two weeks to determine who joins them, as their game was postponed due to the rainfall.

In the Women’s Division, holders UL Bohemian held off a spirited Galwegians side 36-24 to move top and remain unbeaten, with Chloe Pearse crossing for a hat-trick. Blackrock continued their winning form with a 60-5 win over Tullow.

Robyn O’Connor crossed for four tries as Old Belvedere defeated Ballincollig 65-7 in another statement win, while Railway Union were sharp in a 48-7 success over Wicklow, Heidi Lyons and Claire Boles crossing for braces. Ennis returned to winning ways defeating Cooke 22-19 thanks to a sensational four-try performance from Aoibhín Donnelly.

Results

Energia All-Ireland League

Division 1A: Cork Constitution 3 Clontarf 17; Nenagh Ormond 3 Ballynahinch 24; Old Belvedere 11 Lansdowne 36; UCD 34 Young Munster 12; Terenure College 14 St Mary’s College 12.

Division 1B: City Of Armagh 15 Garryowen 29; Instonians 17 Highfield 15; Naas 32 Blackrock College 20; Old Wesley 30 Dublin University 16; UCC 27 Queen’s 12.

Division 2A: Ballymena 29 Cashel 13; Banbridge 15 Old Crescent 7; Dungannon 7 MU Barnhall 28; Galway Corinthians 19 Wanderers 18; Greystones 7 Shannon 10.

Division 2B: Enniscorthy 20 Clogher Valley 26; Navan 10 Rainey 19; Skerries 25 Buccaneers 23; Sligo 19 Malone 35; UL Bohemian 21 Galwegians 43.

Division 2C: Ballyclare 34 Monkstown 43; Belfast Harlequins 24 Midleton 22; Clonmel 24 Thomond 22; Dolphin 14 Bective Rangers 35; Malahide 21 Bruff 15.

All-Ireland Junior Cup quarter-finals: Athy 41 Suttonians 10; Dromore 23 Enniskillen 0; St Mary’s 28 Creggs 60; Seapoint P Wicklow P (Rescheduled for November 28th).

Women’s Division: Ennis 22 Cooke 19; Blackrock College 60 Tullow 5; Old Belvedere 65 Ballincollig 7; Railway Union 48 Wicklow 7; UL Bohemian 36 Galwegians 24.