Adare Manor gets go-ahead for expansion plan

A u-turn by Government heritage officials has paved the way for JP McManus’s five star Adare Manor and Golf Resort to proceed with contentious expansion plans.

Last month, plans by the resort – slated to host the 2026 Ryder Cup – to construct a new 40 space car park were put on hold after the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht lodged an appeal against the decision to give the project the green light to An Bord Pleanala.

The department intervened due to concerns over the impact the proposed development may have on the historic structures in the town of Adare, Co Limerick and in particular a medieval wall. However, it has now withdrawn the appeal.

Explaining its decision a department spokeswomansaid it had received “binding undertakings from the developer” concerning the town’s historic defences.

She said: “Having received binding undertakings from the developer that, in the event of any such remains being found in the course of pre-construction archaeological test excavation, they will be preserved, the Department was satisfied that the appeal was no longer warranted.”

The Adare hotel company, Tizzard Holdings lodged an archaeological assessment with the plans and it concluded that it is not considered likely that the proposed development will cause any direct or visual impact to any identified archaeological monuments.

It did state however that as the proposed development site is 15m from the town defence, it is considered that there is a possibility that previously undocumented subsurface archaeological features might exist within the boundary of the development.

As part of its permission, Limerick City and County Council attached a number of conditions aimed at protecting the archaeology at the site, including one that if an archaeological survey finds artefacts prior to work starting an expert could halt the project pending a decision on how best to deal with the archaeology.