This Week in Business: Media and aviation giants report results

Monday

Results: Ryanair, Under Armour, Groupon.

Indicators: Irish industrial production (Sep); Euro zone manufacturing PMI (Oct); UK construction PMI (Oct); German manufacturing PMI (Oct); US factory orders (Sep).

Meetings: High-growth Technology Business Conference (Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4).

Tuesday

Results: Associated British Foods, DSM, First Derivatives, Becton Dickinson, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Liberty Global, Jones Lang LaSalle, Trivago.

Indicators: Irish unemployment (Oct); Euro zone PPI (Sep); UK new car sales (Oct), services PMI (Oct); US exports and imports (Sep), composite, services and manufacturing PMI (Oct).

Meetings: Quest for Quality conference (Croke Park, Dublin 3).

‘How humans can stay relevant in a world run by machines’

The robots took my job! It might sound an odd claim but it is one becoming more and more likely, if not expressed in such specific terms.

Mike Clarke of Erudite Software, who tests the latest applications for the healthcare sector, knows all about it and will feature among a list of speakers at this year’s Quest for Quality conference in Dublin on Tuesday.

“Take a peek into the future where the world leans on software to make all decisions in life,” he says in a promo ahead of the event. “Join me in this discussion to review how humans can stay relevant in a world run by machines.”

It is an increasing conundrum. This week’s two-day conference will host 200 industry professionals chewing over the central questions under the theme of “uniting two perspectives on artificial intelligence”.

Thought leaders, AI experts, testing professionals and software developers will explore emerging technologies and the associated need for efficiency, accuracy and effectiveness in testing.

Wednesday

Results: Kerry Group, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Perrigo, New York Times, Expedia, Pappa John’s International, Trip Advisor.

Indicators: Euro zone composite and services PMI (Oct), retail sales (Sep); German composite and services PMI (Oct).

Meetings: Amplitude event on business collaboration with research institutes (Lyrath Hotel, Paulstown Road, Kilkenny); Dinners for Ladies Who Don’t Lunch business networking event (Saba Restaurant, Dublin 2); Network Ireland Workshop Wednesday for women in the workplace (Cork Institute of Technology, Bishopstown, Cork); Brexit: Prepare Your Business for Customs Workshops (November 6th onwards, Local Enterprise Offices nationwide).

Darina Allen to speak at Dinners for Ladies Who Don’t Lunch event

Who better than Darina Allen to wet one’s appetite for a business dinner? The chef of Irish lore, as a leading figure in her own particular industry, is an obvious choice as guest speaker at this year’s Dinners for Ladies Who Don’t Lunch networking event in Dublin.

Bad puns aside, there is something seriously important about Wednesday’s event being as it is, one of a growing number aimed at promoting women’s role in industry at all levels.

On the same day, the Cork branch of Network Ireland hosts its Workshop Wednesday for women in the workplace at, and in association with, the Cork Institute of Technology.

Its morning schedule includes crash courses in a range of business-related topics including video editing, nutrition, priority management and digital marketing.

Such events may continue to gather steam but Network Ireland was established in 1983 in order to support female professional development. Its members include SME owners, entrepreneurs and leaders of multinational organisations.

Thursday

Results: Euronext, Adient, Johnson Controls, Buzzi Unicem, Heidelberg Cement, Lufthansa, Tate & Lyle, Wienerberger, Walt Disney, News Corp, Dropbox, Nielson Holdings, Yelp.

Indicators: Irish consumer price index (Oct); UK Halifax house price index (Oct); German construction PMI (Oct), industrial production (Sep).

Meetings: Eurogroup meeting; Bank of England interest rate decision; Design Leaders Conference (Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin 7); First of seven Ibec Regional Insights Series (Weston Hotel, Dublin 2); Kilkenomics (Kilkenny, Ireland).

Friday

Results: FLY Leasing.

Indicators: Irish vehicles licensed for the first time (Oct); German imports and exports (Sep).

Meetings: Ecofin meeting; Export Industry Awards (Convention Centre Dublin); The Great Transformation talk with Financial Times chief economics commentator Martin Wolf (Institute of International and European Affairs, North Great George’s Street, Dublin 1).