Xilinx appoints new managing director for EMEA

US tech company Xilinx has appointed Brendan Farley as managing director of its Europe, Middle East and Africa business.

His appointment follows the retirement of Kevin Cooney, who was formerly vice president for the EMEA region and global chief information officer.

Mr Farley, who is based in Ireland at the company’s EMEA headquarters, is also the corporation’s vice-president for wireless engineering. He joined the company nine years ago, and has held a number of senior engineering management roles.

Prior to joining the company, he worked in a number of Irish technology companies, including Cylon Controls and S3 Group (now Adesto Technologies).

Xilinx first set up in Ireland in 1995, and currently employs 300 people in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. The chipmaker has an advanced research, development, engineering and IT centre here, along with EMEA finance, quality, supply chain, legal and HR functions.