Equinix expands into new markets to support companies

Global interconnection and data centre company Equinix is to expand its service to seven new markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to support companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is expanding the interconnection service to Barcelona, Brussels, Geneva, Istanbul, Lisbon and Sofia, with Hamburg on the list for the second quarter of the year. The mpve will make Equinix’s ECX Fabric service available in 45 strategic markets.

Companies are being forced to accelerate their digital transformation due to the pressures of competition and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic restrcitions.

The move will allow enterprises and service providers to move into new markets without establishing a physical presence there, by interconnecting to clouds, networks, partners and customers in those markets. Interconnection allows businesses to exchange their data on demand, and between metros through private connections, providing companies with a way to scale their business in response to demand from the digital economy.

ECX Fabric supports the move to multicloud adoption by directly, securely and dynamically connecting distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems globally, on Platform Equinix, the company’s dynamic data centre and interconnection platform.

“Irish enterprises have been propelled into an entirely new way of doing business; one that relies on fast, secure digital connectivity across multiple locations and geographies. While many were already well on their way to digitally transforming their operations, none expected their entire business to depend on that progress so soon,” said Maurice Mortell, managing director of Equinix’s Irish operation.

“The restrictions being implemented by authorities across the world in response to Covid-19, present challenges for businesses, including those looking to scale internationally. By expanding our interconnection service, ECX Fabric, we are helping Irish enterprises to scale into, and reach, even more European markets without requiring a physical presence in them. In doing so, we are ensuring that Irish enterprises do not have to halt their expansion plans due to an inability to reach new markets.”