Unihertz Jelly 2: Rich features in a smartphone the size of a credit card
The Jelly 2 claims to be the world’s smallest Android 10 4G phone
Unihertz Jelly 2
The Unihertz Jelly has long been tucked away (and forgotten where we left it, it’s that small) so it is probably time to look at the updated version. The Jelly 2 claims to be the world’s smallest Android 10 4G phone, and with it being around the same size as a credit card, it might be right. The updated version comes with an 8MP front-facing camera, a 16MP rear camera, dual sim card support, a micro SD expansion slot and USB C charging. That’s a lot to stuff into a small phone.