Horse trainer alleges billionaire Luke Comer offered him bribe to take doping blame

A horse trainer who was laid off by billionaire stud owner Luke Comer after banned substances were found in some of the stud’s animals claims Mr Comer had tried to bribe him into “accepting the rap” for what happened.

Jim Gorman, who was Mr Comer’s training manager at his Brookville Racing Ltd firm for six years, has made the claim in High Court proceedings seeking information about defamatory allegations he says were made against him.

He also claims lawyers for billionaire John Magnier, owner of Coolmore Stud and the Magnier stud farm company Linley Investments, wrote a letter rejecting in the strongest possible terms allegations that they made cash payments to Mr Gorman or had any involvement in a “supposed plot” to administer prohibited substances to Mr Comer’s horses.

The letter by the Magnier/Linley lawyers went on to state that Mr Comer rang Mr Magnier in April and June last and Mr Magnier told Mr Comer “in no uncertain terms that Coolmore would never have any involvement in such activity” and that he should go to the Garda with his concerns.

Eugene Gleeson SC, instructed by solicitor Robbie Dore, for Mr Gorman, was granted permission to serve notice on the proceedings on Mr Comer and his horse training firms Brookville and Seattle Slew Ltd.

The application was made with only the Gorman side represented; Mr Justice Brian Cregan said the case should return the week after next.

In an affidavit, Mr Gorman, of Coburg Lodge, Maddenstown, the Curragh, Co Kildare, seeks an order that the defendants disclose to him information relating to the identity of a senior executive with Coolmore who allegedly stated that Mr Gorman had received a substantial amount of money from Coolmore and had administered drugs to Mr Comer’s horses.

Mr Gorman is seeking to sue that individual for what he says is a serious defamation by false claims that he received money and administered banned substances.

He said he was employed in 2018 by Brookville as a result of serious animal welfare issues at its training enterprises, following the intervention of the Irish horse racing authority.

He said Mr Comer operates, along with his brother, Comer Group International, which engages in a range of industries from construction, land ownership to horse racing. The Comer Group sponsors a number of high-profile races including the Irish St Leger.

Last September, Mr Gorman said he received a letter from the defendants’ solicitors saying that in October and November 2021, horses with which he was involved tested positive for banned androgenic anabolic steroids.

It said Mr Comer had not directed or authorised this conduct. An appeals board heard Mr Comer’s appeal against sanctions imposed by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board committee which had been unable to say, on the balance of probabilities, how the horses came to test positive.

The appeals board found that as Mr Comer was unable to prove the presence of banned substances was a result of environmental contamination he was found guilty and banned for three years with substantial fines and legal costs.

The letter from the defendants’ solicitors also said that in October 2024, Mr Comer put his suspicion to Mr Gorman that he was responsible for the positive tests, which Mr Gorman denied. It was also claimed Mr Comer had learned that cash payments were made on behalf of Coolmore comprising four envelopes with substantial sums which were delivered to Mr Gorman at Maddenstown stud.

The letter also alleged a senior Coolmore executive had said Mr Gorman got the money to administer drugs to Mr Comer’s horses.

Mr Gorman said that he did speak to Mr Comer in October 2024 when he was asked to “take the rap” for administering the banned substances. Mr Comer had sought “to bribe me such that he could seek to cynically exonerate himself”, he said.

Mr Comer said that if Mr Gorman accepted responsibility he would provide him with a small yard to train horses. Mr Gorman said he and his family have been involved in training for decades and it would be anathema to him to besmirch his family’s reputation by doing so.

Mr Gorman’s solicitor sought to serve proceedings seeking the information on the defendants, including Mr Comer, who is resident in Monaco, and did so.

A number of requests for the information were made and it was not forthcoming.

He said the defendants have a factual involvement in the defamatory statements allegedly made by the Coolmore executive.