Ulster University and Dell sign £85m partnership

Ulster University has signed up with Dell Technologies as part of a £85 million (€100m) partnership that will support the development of technology and drive research in digital health and innovation in the media industry.

The university has signed a memorandum of understanding with the tech company that covers the Centre for Digital Healthcare Technology and the Screen and Media Innovation Lab, and will provide technology and infrastructure to support the new innovation centres.

The deal will support the use of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and edge computing to develop treatments in cardiology and respiratory medicine, while a testbed will also be established for the use of augmented reality and virtual reality in content creation.

The partnership is considered an important element in the development of the new Belfast Region City Deal which sees the UK government invest £350 million into a “Belfast region” over the next 15 years.

“Our partnership with Dell Technologies will act as a catalyst to develop technology and advance research with impact locally, nationally and internationally,” said Professor Paddy Nixon, vice-chancellor of Ulster University.

“Ulster University’s world class researchers and facilities supported by Dell Technologies will deliver life-changing health outcomes for patients and will transform the creative industries in Northern Ireland. ”

Mark Hopkins, general manager, Dell Technologies Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the partnership would be “game-changing” for Belfast.

“Through the use of AI, edge computing and other emerging technologies, we can help transform healthcare outcomes for patients, provide our creative industries with the digital tools to succeed and above all build a vibrant start-up ecosystem that delivers growth and jobs,” he said.