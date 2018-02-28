Twitter adds ability to bookmark tweets

Twitter has added the ability to bookmark tweets to save them to read later in the latest update for its platform.

The social media company revealed the new feature in a post by associate product manager Jesar Shah.

“From articles and threads to videos and GIFs, timelines are packed with Tweets that you don’t always have time to fully explore in the moment,” Ms Shah said. “You’ve told us you want to save them for later.”

The company has also made it easier to share tweets too, with a new share icon on each tweet. That means users can bookmark the updates, share via Twitter’s direct message feature, or share through another app.

“Because we put all sharing actions together in one place, it’s easier to save and share privately or publicly — in the moment, or later,” Ms Shah said.

Users can find their bookmarked tweets under “bookmarks”, which has been added to the account profile page. Tweets can also be removed from bookmarks at any time, and bookmarks are only visible to the account owner – unlike Twitter’s “favourites” option.

Twitter has made a number of updates to its platform in recent months as it fights for new users and counters criticism over its handling of troll accounts and bots.

The company recently cracked down on trolls on the site, introducing new measures to limit the influence of persistent offenders. It also updates its terms of use with more detail on abuse, harassment and spam, among other topics. Next on the hit list for the firm is a limit on automation on the platform surrounding posting updates, liking and retweeting statuses, to reduce spam.

The company also increased its well-known 140 character limit, and introduced threaded tweets in a bid to make it easier for users to share updates. However, the changes attracted significant criticism on the platform from users.