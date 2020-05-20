The Dell XPS 15: A laptop that is a bit of an all-rounder

With all the focus on remote working, now may be a good time to start looking at a new laptop. The XPS 15 is one of Dell’s newest additions to its line-up, with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design and a battery life that could last up to 25 hours, depending on what you are doing.

It’s enough power to stream your favourite Netflix boxsets, touch up your photos, lash out a Powerpoint presentation or render 4K video. And as the name suggests, it has a 15 inch display – big enough to do all that but not too big to make it a mobile workhorse. It’s a bit of an all-rounder. dell.com