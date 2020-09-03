Technology Ireland awards has new ‘tech for good’ prize

Ibec-affiliated Technology Ireland has announced the launch of its annual industry awards with a new “tech 4 good’ category.

The awards, now in their 28th year, seek to highlight successful entrepreneurship and the diversity of the Irish technology sector.

This year the awards will be virtual with a livestream of the event taking place direct from the Mansion House in Dublin on November 26th.

Among the nine categories this year are awards for women in technology, outstanding achievement in international growth, tech innovation of the year and company of the year.

The new tech 4 good category recognises where a technology company has made an exceptional contribution of benefit to wider society.

Last year’s overall winner was Keywords Studios, the Dublin-headquartered but London-listed company that provides a raft of services to the video games industry.

Irish software and digital technology companies are urged to submit entries for the awards by October 2nd. Entry is free.

“These awards recognise and celebrate those companies who have achieved exceptional success and developed innovative digital technologies, across nine award categories,” Technology Ireland director Una Fitzpatrick said.

“ Covid-19 has made 2020 an exceptionally challenging year, but it has also underlined Ireland’s technology sector as a cornerstone of Ireland’s economic and social infrastructure.”