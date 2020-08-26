Former Dyson chief Jim Rowan to join PCH board

Former Dyson chief executive Jim Rowan is to join the board of Cork-headqurtered PCH International.

The appointment takes effect immediately, PCH said in a statement.

Mr Rowan, who left Dyson in March this year, will be “invaluable” to the company, PCH chief executive Liam Casey said.

“I’ve long admired Jim for his deep understanding of the power of design and brand,” said PCH CEO Liam Casey. “Jim has brought innovative, high-design category-defining products to market globally and has transformed the consumer experience. Jim will be invaluable to PCH as we continue to help brands bring premium products to market with speed, end-to-end visibility, sustainability and a great consumer experience.”

Mr Rowan joined Dyson in 2012, spending five years as chief operating officer of Dyson before taking up the chief executive role in 2017. Before joining Dyson, he was chief operating officer of Blackberry-maker Research in Motion, executive vice president of worldwide operations for Canadian electronics company Celestica and vice president of operations for the Flextronics European region.

“I’ve followed the PCH story for many years. I’m impressed by PCH’s unique product development and supply chain platform that returns value to brands,” said Mr Rowan. “PCH’s asset-light busines model has been ahead of its time and is leading the industry with the most flexible, responsive and transparent product development and supply chain services. Brands require this agility and intelligence to deliver unique experiences that consumers expect.”

PCH chairman Mike McNamara said Mr Rowan’s insight into the market dynamics that brands face and his experience in building a direct-to-consumer business would support PCH customers facing increased consumer expectations and a requirement for more flexible and responsive supply chains.