Techies 4 Temple Street charity event raises more than €250,000

The Techies 4 Temple Street charity event has raised more than €1 million in the past five years, organisers said, as the 2019 event raised more than €250,000.

The annual treasure hunt, which raises funds for Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, drew its largest crowd to date with 165 teams from the tech and business community taking part. This year’s event was won by a team from Zendesk.

“Techies 4 Temple Street has had – and continues to have – a truly transformative impact on our hospital with vital funds raised to support sick children and their families. This year’s funds will be put to work where they are needed most; to ensure that Temple Street patients continue to have access to the world-class equipment and facilities,” said Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of Temple Street Foundation.

“Since Techies 4 Temple Street first hit the streets of Dublin back in 2015, we’ve seen its popularity soar, with more and more people taking part every year. It is now a firm favourite in the calendar and the number of business and tech companies taking part in the event is truly amazing. We hope to continue building on the success of Techies into the future so that sick children can continue to benefit from funds raised.”