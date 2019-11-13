Tech Tools: Minimise cable clutter with wireless charger

Native Union Drop XL (€120)

How many devices do you have charging on your desk these days? If you have a phone, tablet and headphones, that means there’s a lot of messy cable hanging around. Or at least it used to mean that. Wireless charging is an increasingly common feature in tech devices, and it helps clear out the cable clutter. Native Union’s Drop XL charger lets you charge two wireless devices at once – your phone and your headphones, for example – and a third through a USB port. The silicone thread makes it non-slip and also protects it against overheating.

