Tech Tools: KiiPix – No wireless connections, cables or messing around

KiiPix, €50

Combine the power of your phone’s camera with the convenience and atmosphere of retro prints and you’ve got the KiiPix printer. Choose the photo you want to print on your smartphone and open up the printer, placing the smartphone screen down with the photo displayed.

Press a button, rotate a dial and your photo will appear on the film, as if by magic. No wireless connections, cables or messing around. All you need is your smartphone and some film – the camera uses the same film as the Instax Mini cameras, so it is readily available.

