Facebook moves legal responsibilities of its UK users out of Ireland

Facebook is transferring legal responsibilities of its UK users from the Republic to its US entity, claiming it’s responding to uncertainties resulting from Brexit.

The social media giant said there would be no change to the privacy controls or the services it offers its UK users, in spite of moving legal oversight out of the EU, which has tough data protection laws.

“Like other companies, Facebook has had to make changes to respond to Brexit and will be transferring legal responsibilities and obligations for UK users from Facebook Ireland to Facebook Inc,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Facebook also said the move was in line with how it treats data of other users outside Europe.

Transition period

It said the move was down to uncertainties that remain with the UK nearing the end of the Brexit transition period but didn’t provide further details about what remained unanswered.

The company said the change wouldn’t affect how it collects and processes British users’ data and that individuals would keep the protection of the EU’s privacy laws.

Facebook’s plans, which would enter into effect in 2021, follows a similar move by Google earlier this year. – Bloomberg