Tech Tools: Create virtual touchscreens wherever you go

Glamos (€109)

Touchscreens: they’re everywhere. Now you can add even more with Glamos, a motion sensor that turns every screen interactive. Using the sensor, you can create a virtual touchscreen that allows you to control devices further away. There’s no app needed, you simply place the sensor where you want to create a touchscreen, plug it in and you are ready to go.

LiDAR technology

It can be a variety of sizes, covering everything from your smartphone to a kiosk. It’s based on LiDAR technology, similar to that used in self-driving cars and your robot vacuum. Glam captures your motion from up to three feet away and at a rate of 40 times a second, so you can use it for gaming, presentations or just to control your laptop.

Glamos-coredar.com