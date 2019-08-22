Tangram Factory Smart Rope: A skipping rope with bluetooth

I don’t think I’ve ever looked at a skipping rope and thought “I wish that was smarter”. But this is 2019 and here we are. The Tangram Factory’s Smart Rope has 23 LEDs in the rope, some magnetic sensors and a bluetooth connection to your smartphone so you can record your fitness data as you jump and transfer it to your smartphone.

Teamed with the app, it measures your activity and calories burned, and prods you along by giving you goals and achievements to unlock. At €90, it’s a significantly higher investment than your average jump rope and counting in your head.

€90, tangramfactory.com