Software company to create 100 jobs in Belfast

A Silicon Valley headquartered software company that specialises in employee communication technology is to establish a new centre in Belfast that is expected to create 100 jobs.

Dynamic Signal, which has developed technology to help companies better communicate with employees on any device or channel, said its first Northern Ireland investment will create software development jobs and customers service roles in Belfast.

Steve Heyman, co-founder and chief operating officer of the US company said: “Dynamic Signal’s platform serves companies with upwards of 500 employees, and in particular, those with a high number of deskless or dispersed employees see the greatest benefit from our innovative solution.

“Our software allows company communication, HR, and marketing teams to segment staff and tailor different messages to different user groups, which we see as a real strength of our offering.

“This new centre in Northern Ireland will play an important role as we expand our products and services, and look to grow our global customer base. “

Mr Heyman said the company chose to locate in the North because of the availability of IT skills “particularly in software development and the quality of students graduating from third level education”.

According to Dynamic Signal its Northern Ireland workforce will get the opportunity to work with “cutting edge technology”.

The company’s software is currently used by more than 30 per cent of the Fortune 500, including UPS, Telefonica (O2), Volvo Group, BMW, Nestle, and ING.

The North’s economic development agency Invest NI is backing Dynamic Signal’s first investment in Northern Ireland with £650,000 of financial support.