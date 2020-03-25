Refreshing alarm clock you may want to wake up with

Barisieur Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock (€315)

Who wants an ordinary alarm clock? One that will not only wake you up but provide you with the caffeine stimulant to get you going would be far better. Joy Resolve’s Barisieur Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock fits the bill, offering you a choice of tea or coffee every morning, after it rouses you from your slumber.

It even has a refrigerated part to keep your milk cold. Plus there is a snooze button that will buy you a few more minutes before the day really has to start. Bigger than your average alarm clock, but it might be space worth sacrificing.

https://eu.joyresolve.com/