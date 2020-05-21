Privacy web cam covers: Formalise the bit of tape covering your cameras

Tech tools: Cover the phone camera you carry everywhere with you

The webcam cover neatly masks the camera on your phone

Privacy webcam covers
€10.99
firebox.com
Ever since Edward Snowden hit the headlines with his revelations about just how deeply spy agencies were capable of prying, we’ve all been a little paranoid about our technology. Not to the extent where we will get rid of it mind you, but a cover or a bit of tape over the webcam on our laptops makes us feel a little more secure.

Of course that doesn’t solve the problem of the camera you carry almost everywhere with you. Yes, I’m talking about your smartphone, the one with a microphone and camera that has almost unfettered access to your life. But one tiny piece of plastic can solve at least half of that problem: Privacy Webcam covers from Firebox.

They come in a pack of three so you can also sort out your laptop and tablet, and they stick straight on your device. Or you could crack out the black tape again.