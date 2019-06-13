Power is at the core of Apple’s pricey new Mac Pro
Tech Tools: The Mac Pro will blow your budget, but could pay off for your business
Mac Pro
$6,000 (€5,323)
The Mac Pro has never been a budget option. Aimed at professionals who need a lot of power and the ability to upgrade and expand their systems, the Mac Pro announced at WWDC at the start of June comes with a $6,000 price tag. But for that money you get Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a memory system with up to 1.5TB capacity, eight expansion slots and some powerful graphics. New to the Pro is Apple Afterburner, an accelerator card that enables simultaneous playback of three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video. And it all comes in a removable aluminium housing.