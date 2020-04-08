Oceans of learning when you dive into the marine website

An entire section of the Marine Institute Ireland’s website is dedicated to children’s activities related to learning more about marine research and innovation. For example, there is a virtual tour of research vessel the RV Celtic Explorer.

Start in the crow’s nest and make your way along to the wet lab and dry lab before heading out portside. There’s even a small hospital for basic medical assistance as well as treatment for hypothermia.

If this has wetted, sorry whetted, your child’s appetite for a career in marine research, then take them to a live map showing the Celtic Explorer’s current position as well as that of its companion research vessel, RV Celtic Voyager.

There are some downloadable factsheets too and a colouring sheet for younger voyagers. Any educators looking for something to do remotely with their class will find a section on teachers’ resources as well as lesson plans that span geography, history, science, maths and other subjects.

A quick look at the maths section reveals individual lesson plans for junior infants all the way up to sixth class, plugging into core primary school learning outcomes like counting, spatial awareness, lengths and weights, fractions, decimals and so on. Marine.ie has put a lot of effort and attention into developing these resources so take advantage of this free haul that is sure to occupy the kids.

iti.ms/3e3e07j