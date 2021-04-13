Nokia G20: A mid-range Android phone with several high-end features

Nokia’s newest Android handsets include the mid-range – and very competitively priced – G20. The device comes with a 48-megapixel quad camera, AI imaging modes and Ozo surround sound, along with an impressive 6.4in display. Nokia has pledged three years of security updates and two years of operating system updates. It also has several features you would expect from a more expensive phone, including face and fingerprint unlock. The G20 also offers up to 128GB of storage.

