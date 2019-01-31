Microsoft Office 365 arrives on App Store

Microsoft Office 365 has arrived on Apple’s App Store making it easier for Mac users to get hold of the productivity suite. Rather than heading to the Microsoft official website to download the software you can do so from within the App Store and there’s no longer any need to create a Microsoft account to purchase a subscription because this can all be done through your existing Apple account.

More importantly, Microsoft and Apple have been working together to create a more Mac-friendly version of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Office 365 for Mac has been redesigned to work with new features in Mojave, the most recent macOS. Taking advantage of Dark Mode, PowerPoint presentations will pop in low-light environments while working on Word documents should be less of a strain on the eyes.

Supports

The update also supports other new Mojave features including Continuity Camera and is designed to work with the MacBook Pro Touch Bar. Existing Office for Mac users can download this software from the App Store but will have to log in using the Microsoft Office account through which their current subscription is paid.

https://www.apple.com/ie/newsroom/2019/01/the-mac-app-store-welcomes-office-365/