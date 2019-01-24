Microsoft Launcher for Android gets overhaul

Many people might not be aware, but Microsoft Launcher for Android smartphones is one of the most popular launchers, ie the software that sits on the OS, allowing users to customise their apps, wallpapers and widgets.

And a recent update makes it even more attractive: it now has a built-in screen time feature to keep track of app usage, which displays on a “card” in your home screen feed.

There is also a new Sticky Notes widget that syncs with Windows, Outlook and OneNote as well as a features that syncs tasks across your smartphone, Windows 10 and from the to-do features inside Skype and Outlook.

Those signed up as beta testers can try out the latest version with some usability improvements including more consistent font size and tweaks for one-handed use.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microsoft.launcher&hl=en