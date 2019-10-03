Magnet chief Stephen Brewer joins Obelisk board

Former Digicel and Eircell (now Vodafone Ireland) chief executive Stephen Brewer has joined the board of Obelisk International, a telecoms infrastructure group that employs about 300 staff in Ireland and abroad.

The veteran telco executive, who is now the managing director of Magnet Networks, said he was brought on to the board to help to guide Obelisk as it ties down new contracts in the telecoms space.

“I’ve built telecoms networks in France, the Caribbean and Ireland,” said Mr Brewer. “So it was nice to get the call. It is in competition with some big players but I think I can help Obelisk get bigger and better, as management looks to take the business on to the next stage.”

Obelisk, which is backed by clients of financial services group BDO, had sales of about €35.4 million in its most recently filed accounts, which were for 2017. The company was founded in Cavan in 1996 by local businessman Colm Murphy and Padraig Brady.

Obelisk said its management team had also been strengthened with the appointment in recent months of Jarlath Finnegan as chief executive and Ronnie Delaney as chief financial officer.

“Jarlath has also appointed a new executive team to drive the business forward,” it said.