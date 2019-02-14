LinkedIn testing out new live video feature

LinkedIn, the social networking site for professionals, is reported to be testing out a new live video feature that will allow both organisations and individual users to stream from the platform. According to TechCrunch, it will initially be limited to an invite-only beta release in the US but will soon open out to other interested testers via a contact form.

LinkedIn Live is aimed at users looking to broadcast for specific purposes like product launches, professional question and answer sessions, conferences and similar. Much like Facebook Live, the format is a video stream accompanied by the ability for users to comment and give likes.

This live service follows the introduction of native LinkedIn video only two years ago and a partnership with Vimeo last year. Pete Davies, director of product management at LinkedIn, told TechCrunch that “Video is the fastest growing format on [the] platform right now, and the one most likely to get people talking.”

