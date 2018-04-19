Laugh along with pint-sized YouTubers Jess and Ayva

YouTube channels featuring savvy tweens and brand-building teens are plentiful, the minority have subscriber numbers in the millions, and a few have hit it bigtime: Kid President even made a TED talk. But it’s nice to stumble across relatively unknown YouTubers, especially when they are hidden gems featuring funny, clever little ones minus the ego and entitlement of celebrity.

My current favourite, which I have been watching with my little niece Emily, is Jess and Ayva, a set of hilarious cousins from New Zealand. Aged only 6 and 7, they are wisecracking and highly entertaining, waxing lyrical on everything from life advice to finding the best chocolate biscuit.

Filmed by their uncles, whose editing skills make these YouTube videos all the more watchable, these pint-sized comedians carry out a blindfold makeup challenge, test food from around the world, and review toys all while giggling aplenty and trading zingers. Tune in every Sunday for new uploads.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx4WZ32Ns_fQPlTY-wPKVmg/about