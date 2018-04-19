Major redesign for Gmail on the way

Gmail’s web interface is receiving a major redesign according to emails sent out by Google to all G Suite customers who will have access to its Early Adopter Program (EAP). XDADevelopers.com reports that this new facelift will finally bring Gmail for mobile features including the AI-assisted Smart Reply feature that serves up some suggested responses for busy users.

The redesign will also change the look and feel of Gmail: expect to see the new bubble look known as ‘Material Design 2’ while app integration will make it much easier to plan events on Google Calendar from your inbox. Both Calendar and note-taking app Keep will be accessible as plugins that pop up as a sidebar to the inbox.

The update will also change how you can view your inbox at a glance: default mode will display prominent icons to let you the kind of email attachment you have received without having to click through. The ‘Comfortable’ setting shaves off these details while ‘Compact’ further shrinks the spacing between emails.

xda-developers.com/gmail-for-web-redesign-screenshots