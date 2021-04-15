IT services provider Nostra to create 120 new jobs

Managed IT services provider Nostra is to create 120 new jobs over the next two years in a move that that will take total headcount at the company to 270 people.

The new jobs include roles in engineering, IT support, cybersecurity, and sales and marketing.

Nostra was founded in 2006 by former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist Kevin O’Loughlin, his brother Barry, Gary Byrne and Senan Finucance.

Based in Lucan, Co Dublin it provides full IT support and maintenance to more than 200 companies, including BoyleSports, Dawn Farm Foods and aircraft leasing firm Avolon.

Some of the new hires will be for remote roles while others will be hybrid positions allowing employee to combine working from home with working from one of the company’s offices in Dublin, Laois or Galway.

The company said the new jobs follow a number of new contract wins, a growing international client base and recent competitor acquisitions. The company recorded revenues of €18 million last year, as against €11 million in 2019.

It is forecasting double digit growth in the next few years with plans to reach a turnover of €50 million by 2026.

Nostra said it is intending to expand existing office accommodation in order to facilitate the increased workforce. It is also undergoing a complete rebrand and digital makeover and will invest over €500,000 in both the new premises and branding project.

“Our customers are predominantly business owners who are focused on ensuring their day-to-day operations perform as they should. IT networks, systems and cybersecurity are generally not something they have time to consider and that is where we step in,” said Mr O’Loughlin.

“We manage all of the IT requirements so that people don’t have to worry about whether their systems are protected and operating as they should,” he added.