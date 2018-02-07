IT services provider Ergo to create 100 jobs in Dublin and Cork

Irish IT services provider Ergo is to create 100 jobs locally as it looks to achieve turnover of €100 million by 2020 after reporting a €30 million hike in revenues last year.

The company said the new jobs, which will be created primarily in Dublin and Cork, cover a number of areas including commercial and technical.

Ergo offers IT solutions ranging from cloud and managed services to software and infrastructure. It was established in 1993 by former EY Industry Entrepreneur of the Year award winner John Purdy and Tim Sheehy as a two-man firm selling toner cartridges for printers.

The fast-growing company, whose clients include Grant Thornton, Noonan, Beauchamps and Tourism Ireland, recorded record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €2.7 million for the 12 months ending March 2017, up from €600,000 a year earlier.

Turnover climbed 84 per cent year-on-year from €34.8 million over the same period to €64.2 million with the company having previously guided for revenues of €60 million. Two years ago, sales were just €24.07 million for the company, which is now forecasting revenues of close to €70 million for fiscal 2018.

“We are seeing continual demand from new and existing clients for our breadth of services such as digital transformation, security and our 24/7 Service Desk, as they pivot to provide new product offerings to their customers”, said Mr Purdy, the company’s chief executive.