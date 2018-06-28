Tixserve offers way to fight against ticket fraud

Irish company Tixserve is offering event promoters and consumers a way to fight against ticket fraud with a new mobile ticket product that promises to be more secure.

The digital ticket delivery system works through a smartphone app, similar to Apple Wallet, and is hoping to persuade event organisers to ditch the paper-based tickets for good.

Established in 2015, the company formally launched in 2017, pitching itself as a specialist business to business service. It has since conducted a number of trials, including live music events and Rugby Football Union matches.

The company says it sees a particular opportunity in ticketing for GAA matches.

Cofounder Pat Kirby is confident that Tixserve’s technology will offer a better alternative to solutions currently on the market.

The technology is designed to work with existing ticket infrastructure and scanning technology, but tickets are designed so they can’t be lost or copied.

Digital ticket

Eventgoers can use the app to receive their ticket directly to their smartphone, linked to their name and mobile number. Should the phone be lost or – more likely – the battery run out before you enter the event, the ticket can be transferred to another phone using these details.

Tickets can be scheduled to appear on a user’s phone at a certain date, or when customers are in a geographic location. The digital ticket can also be used to market goods and services to attendees, offering event organisers space to publicise extra services such as merchandise.

The company has several patents pending.

Tixserve is also one of Enterprise Ireland’s high-potential start-ups, securing €250,000 in funding under the programme. Among its other backers is businessman Dr Michael Smurfit. Former Live Nation Entertainment executive Tim Chambers currently serves as chairman of Tixserve.

The company recently signed a deal with independent ticketing company Tickets.ie.