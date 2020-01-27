Irish-founded ‘kid tech’ company SuperAwesome gets Microsoft backing

SuperAwesome, the London-based “kid tech” company established by Irish tech entrepreneur Dylan Collins, has confirmed that Microsoft has taken a stake in the group through its venture fund, M12.

No financial details relating to the investmetn have been disclosed. News of a possible investment were first reported by Sky News late last month, described the deal as “modest in size”

Founded by Mr Collins in 2012, SuperAwesome is a kid-safe marketing platform that operates as a bridge for brands to reach those aged between six and 16.It includes a number of channels across physical, digital and mobile, including its “Instagram for Kids” app, PopJam. Partners include the likes of Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and Nintendo.

SuperAwesome turned profitable in late 2017 leading it to be valued at $100 million at that time. It increased revenue by over 75 per cent in 2018, reaching a revenue run rate of close to $60 million.

The company last year raised $13 million in a funding round led by Harbert European Growth Capital to bring totals fund secured to date to over $40 million. Other backers include Mayfair Equity Partners and Hoxton Ventures, in which Mr Collins is a partner.

The company, which has been weighing up a market listing, is looking to launch a dedicated children’s video-on-demand service, offering free streaming content to kids. It is currently powering over 12 billion kids digital transactions every month.

Shared values

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome M12 on board as investors. As the company building the kidtech infrastructure that makes the internet safer for children, it was very important to align with investors who share our values,” said Mr Collins.

“With Microsoft’s leadership in privacy and of course their acquisition of Minecraft, it was clear we had a common set of perspectives about what the future of the internet looks like,” he added.

M12’s backing of SuperAwesome comes as concern over children’s privacy is growing and as authorities look to increase regulations to protect young people online . Just last week the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office published new standards that online services are expected to meet to protect children’s privacy .

Mr Collins is considered one of Europe’s most experienced digital media entrepreneurs. Prior to establishing SuperAwesome, he founded DemonWare, which was acquired by Activision Blizzard, the video games giant behind the Call of Duty franchise. He was also behind Jolt Online Gaming which was bought by GameStop, the largest video games retailer in the world.

“Dylan has cultivated a mission-driven team dedicated to keeping the internet safer for kids – a critical priority for digital-first generations, with more than 175,000 kids coming online every day,” said Nagraj Kashyap, global head of M12, which has invested in 87 companies since its founding in 2016.