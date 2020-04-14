Irish elearning company Logicearth acquired by Huntsworth subsidiary

Irish elearning company Logicearth has been acquired by the London-based Creative Engagement Group for an undisclosed sum.

The Dublin and Belfast-based company, which was founded by Peter Carlin and Paul McKay in 2009, provides online training programmes for corporates. Logicearth employs 25 people. Customers include Eir, Fexco, Allianz Group, KBC Bank and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The buyer is a multidisciplinary business that provides a number of services, including employee engagement, event marketing, training and interactive content. It is is owned by Huntsworth, a London-listed healthcare and communications group, whose other businesses include PR firm Grayling.

“We see the world-class learning capabilities of Logicearth blending brilliantly with our other services to provide clients with a future-focused approach to some of their biggest challenges,” said Creative Engagement chief executive Russ Lidstone.

Digital strengths

Huntsworth is itself in the process of being acquired by private equity firm CD&R in a deal valued at £524 million (€600 million). The group last month announced full-year revenues of £264.9 million (€304.7 million) and pre-tax profits of £39.1 million (€44.9 million) for 2019.

“As part of Creative Engagement, we can combine our digital strengths to offer a truly incredible portfolio of services – which of course is very exciting for us – but it also gives our collective clients the reassurance that they are getting the best service, insight, and value possible,” said Mr Carlin, Logicearth’s chief executive.