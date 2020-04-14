NCBI seeks donations of computer equipment

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) has launched a new programme seeking donations of computer equipment that can be repurposed to give to children and adults who are blind or visually impaired so that they have access to technology `

As part of the Eyes Online initiative, NCBI is accepting laptops, monitors, webcams and tablet devices that are less than seven years old. The technology will help people live more independently and stay connected with family and friends.

“We know technology is an enabler yet the costs associated can be prohibitive for many of our service users,” said Chris White, chief executive of NCBI. “To help offset this, we are calling on individuals and companies to donate old or excess laptops to us which our IT team will then wipe clean and reconfigure for our service users.

“We urge individuals and companies to connect with us if they’ve recently upgraded their equipment or have excess equipment and we can arrange collection or delivery of it.”

Among the equipment being accepted is the iPhone 6 and newer, Android devices running Android 5 or newer, iPad and tablets from 2012 or later, webcams, laptops running Windows 7 or newer, keyboards and mice, and 17 inch or larger monitors.

The laptops will then be available to users of NCBI’s services for a nominal fee of €50, with guaranteed technical support. The laptops will come with a working camera and key accessibility features activated.

Those who wish to donate items can contact NCBI by emailing info@ncbi.ie or calling 1850 33 43 53.