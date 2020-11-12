iPhone 12 Pro Max: Camera upgrades, bigger screen, better battery

What’s the difference between the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the regular 12 Pro?

Aside from the bigger screen at 6.7in and the bigger battery, the Pro Max makes some improvements on the camera that makes video – already great on the 12 Pro – even better on the Pro Max.

You can get up closer to your subject with the 12 Pro Max, too, thanks to its 5x optical zoom versus the 12 Pro’s 4x. The 12 Pro Max also has sensor-shift image stabilisation, a type of image stabilisation that is on the camera itself. It is designed to make the footage from your video camera silky smooth and almost professional camera quality.

Add to that the 5G capability and the new design, and you have a smartphone that’s worth showing off. apple.com